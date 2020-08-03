1/1
Beulah Nettie Tweedy
1932 - 2020
Beulah Nettie Tweedy
May 6, 1932 - July 27, 2020
Beulah Nettie Tweedy of Junction City, Oregon passed away at the age of 88 on July 27, 2020. Beulah was born May 6, 1932 in Albany, OR to parents Ora and Nettie (Tharp) Velkinburg. She graduated from Albany High School in 1951. She married Floyd Alfred Phillips in April of 1951 in Albany, OR. They were together until his death in 1955. Beulah married Emerson Grant Tweedy on September 5, 1959 in Eugene, OR, and they had 58 years together until his death in 2016. She was a homemaker and accomplished bowler. Over the course of more than 30 years Beulah was a member of 3 bowling leagues, acted as secretary and treasurer at different points, and often babysat at Emerald Lanes while others bowled. Beulah also loved coloring books, harlequin novels, Hallmark movies and embroidery. She was a fan of Duck football and baseball, the NFL and MLB. For years, she could quote statistics of her favorite players. She is survived by her daughters Cathy Briggs of Junction City, OR and Penny (Mike) Stanislawski of Portland, OR; her grandchildren Stephanie Bliss of Harrisburg, OR, Nathan (Rebecca) Bliss of Wrangell, AK, Floyd Bliss of Harrisburg, OR, Joshua (Rosaline) Prentice of Kansas City, KS, and Joey Prentice of Portland, OR; as well as 14 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husbands Floyd and Emerson; her daughters Carol Lynette and Carol Ann; her brothers Henry and Jack; and her sisters Virginia and Betty. Burial will take place at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Albany, OR. Arrangements in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2020.
