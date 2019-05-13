|
Beverly Engman of Springfield passed away Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at the age of 69 while vacationing with family on a cruise to Mexico.
Beverly Ann Engman
1950 - 2019
Bev was born on April 9th, 1950 in Toledo, OR to Ted and Dolores Simpson. She spent her early childhood in Dixonville, OR. She and her family later moved to Springfield where she attended Thurston Junior High and Thurston High School. Bev married Carl Engman on November 15th, 1980. She worked a variety of jobs until retiring as a real estate agent. Her greatest passion was spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a close relationship with them all – they affectionately knew her as Nana.
Bev enjoyed going to church and bible studies. Her strong faith in Jesus filled her with love for God, family, and others. Six years ago, she helped bring Laundry Love to Springfield. Laundry Love helps low-income, no-income, and homeless families and individuals wash their clothes. Twice a month she spent time washing clothes in fellowship with people in need.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ted and Dolores, brother Ronnie, and sister Barb. She is survived by her husband Carl, daughter Cari, son Chris and his wife Tara, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and sisters Janet and Carol.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 17th at Springfield Memorial Gardens, 7305 Main St. Contributions in her memory can be made to Bags of Love (https://bagsofloveinc.org/).
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 13, 2019