Beverly (Morton) Nolte
May 14, 1954 - April 24, 2020
On Friday, April 24, 2020, Beverly June Nolte, loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend passed away peacefully at the age of 65.
Beverly was born May 14, 1954 in Eugene, Oregon. A life long resident of the Eugene-Springfield area, she graduated Springfield High School in 1972. She married John W Nolte in June 1974 and remained local, raising their two children, later divorcing in 2005. Beverly worked for Troutman's Emporium for eighteen years before having to medically retire in 1991.
She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Nolte of Salem, her son John M Nolte, daugther-in-law Darcy Nolte and grandchildren Lily and JJ of Eugene; as well as her sisters Gloria Arts of Milwaukie, Susan Morton of Forest Grove, Judy (Bud) Reed of Ormond Beach, FL and Margaret (Don) Schaumburg of Springfield.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date when we are able to gather. To receive memorial information, send condolences or share a story/picture please email [email protected]
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 4 to May 10, 2020