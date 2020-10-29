1/
Beverly Helen Sibbett returned to the Lord on October 20, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. Born in San Francisco to Elmelia and Harold Barham, Bev attended San Jose State University where she met her first husband, Richard McGovern. She spent the majority of her life in the San Francisco/Bay Area where she met her second husband, Bill Sibbett. Upon retirement from real estate, she moved to Florence, Klamath Falls, and finally Eugene, OR. Bev was active throughout her life in the Episcopal church and many volunteer organizations. She is survived by her daughter Tracey, sons Mark and Greg, and by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to COVID, formal memorials in Eugene and Florence will be postponed until at least mid-2021. Further information is available through St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 541.343.9253, or the reverend Bingham Powell, bingham@saint-marys.org
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
