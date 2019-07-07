|
|
Beverly Van Westen
February 4, 1948 -
June 13, 2019
Beverly Carol Van Westen (nee Silva) age 71, of Sutherlin ,Oregon, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Beverly was born on February 4, 1948, to Ralph M. Silva and Jessie "Na Jai" Ching. Beverly was the oldest of seven children. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. Beverly was smart and excelled in school as well as her jobs and career, She retired in 2009 as a legal secretary from AALRR a Law Corporation.
Beverly married her best friend, David Van Westen on April 28, 2007 in La Grande, Or. and together they enjoyed many wonderful years traveling the country in their 5th wheel trailer, eventually settling in Sutherlin, Oregon. Beverly had a passion for West Coast Swing, Country Dancing, cooking and fishing. However she was best known for her extraordinary art and talented crochets making afghans for every member of her family, friends and the many people she came in contact with. Her afghans were elaborate, complicated stitching and put together with intricate designs, a loss talent most will never master.
Surviving in addition to David are her children Jeffery and Brian Werle, Siblings: Cleo Moffatt (Eric Sheldon), Delson Silva (deceased), Dempsey Silva, Marcel Silva, Clyde Silva (Lois) and Lindsey Albino (Cindy). Grandchildren: Christopher Louie, Hanai granddaughter Shelby Rieth and Great grandchild Ryder Werle along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 7, 2019