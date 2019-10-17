|
Bill Boslaugh
Bill Boslaugh, beloved husband and father passed away on September 20, 2019 following a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was 73 years young.
He was born to Ralph and Bernice Boslaugh (both deceased) at Butlers Maternity Home in Cottage Grove, Oregon. He graduated Cottage Grove High School in 1964. After graduation he went to New York City for two years to work with disadvantaged youth in the Henry Street Projects as a VISTA volunteer. Bill felt this experience came at a pivotal time as he entered adulthood, a time that molded him into the man he would become, acutely aware of societal differences, the fragility of children living in poverty, and the importance of gratitude, making each day count. Bill had the mind and heart of an activist; he made a difference to others.
After his return to Oregon in 1967 Bill attended Portland State University majoring in Political Science. While there Bill met other students who enjoyed old time music; they formed The Federal Cigar Jug Band. They remained lifelong dear friends who played music together through the years, as recently as April of this year.
In 1987 he graduated from Lane Community College Nursing Program earning his Registered Nurse license. He worked primarily at Sacred Heart Medical Center (PeaceHealth) in Psychiatry. He retired from PeaceHealth in 2010 after working several years as the Johnson Unit Nurse Manager. A job and staff Bill loved.
He is survived by his wife, Deb Scott; daughters Summer Boslaugh (Chris) and Mosby Cogswell; step-sons Jeff McClain (Christina) and Jareb McClain (Amy); sister Ann Brightwell, niece Lori Groves and grandchildren Ramona Walvoord, Kayla, Corin, Kimberly, Caden and Caleb McClain. Bill's brother Alan Boslaugh and step-son Brady McClain died previously.
Bill was an old-time music collector and researcher. He enjoyed listening to 78 rpm records while strumming his bass guitar. Bill was a man of many talents; a bee keeper and educator, a musician, a carpenter who built fences and decks, and one amazing greenhouse. He was a gardener who specialized in growing carnivorous plants, succulents, and blueberries. He was a prankster with a kind heart and a love for fun. He was a friend to many and will be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held in November 2019.
For information on attending please email
[email protected] In lieu of flowers,
please consider a donation to the organization
of your choice in Bill's name.
