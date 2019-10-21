|
Bill Jenson
5/17/1945 - 10/6/2019
Bill Jenson passed away at age 74 of metastasized bladder cancer on Oct. 6 2019 at his daughter's home in Eugene, OR. Bill was born May 17, 1945, in Baker OR to Owen and Barbara Jenson. Growing up he attended schools in Idaho and met his future wife, Linda Warren at Weiser High School. The high school sweethearts were happily married for 52 years.
Bill was a very hard worker and was a self made Fluid Power and Planer Specialist, who was well respected in his industry. He reached the level of part owner of a company called Fluid Air Components Inc, and later became a consultant for planers across the United States and Canada. Bill was an extremely driven person and prided himself in being an excellent provider for his family. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, tinkering with cars, traveling with Linda and spending time with his grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Linda, his parents, his brother Norman. He is survived by his son Kevin and spouse Jessika, his daughter Lisa Trumbull and her husband Tyler, his sister Ruth Henderson, his brother Wayne and his 6 grandchildren Natalie and her husband Jared, Makenzie, Melanie, Dakota, Reilly, Ryder and 2 great grandchildren on the way. They will miss their fun Papa, who loved to give them boat rides, motorcycle rides and take everyone out to breakfast. We will miss his advice, guidance and unconditional love that he showed in his own special way.
A celebration of life is planned on Saturday, November 16 from 1-4pm at 24842 Warthen Road, Elmira, OR. Anyone who was part of Bill's life is welcome to join us.
