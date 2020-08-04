Bill Perry
Bill passed July 30, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Talihina, OK. He is survived by wife Susan from Springfield and daughters Denise Lawry and Tish Maxfield from California. His son Richard predeceased him. He also leaves behind grandchildren Brandon, Alex, Brittany and Sethan and 6 great-grandchildren. Bill also leaves behind step-son Bill Brady and step-grandson Matthew. He had a great passion for bowling. Memorial contributions can be made to the East Lane Veterinary Hospital/Angel Fund.
