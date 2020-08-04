1/
Bill Perry
Bill Perry
Bill passed July 30, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Talihina, OK. He is survived by wife Susan from Springfield and daughters Denise Lawry and Tish Maxfield from California. His son Richard predeceased him. He also leaves behind grandchildren Brandon, Alex, Brittany and Sethan and 6 great-grandchildren. Bill also leaves behind step-son Bill Brady and step-grandson Matthew. He had a great passion for bowling. Memorial contributions can be made to the East Lane Veterinary Hospital/Angel Fund.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
