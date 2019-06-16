|
On Friday, June 7, 2019 our beautiful, loving mom and grandmother passed away at home with family from congestive heart failure/end stage kidney failure.
Billie Dee LeBlanc
May 14, 1931 -
June 7, 2019
She was born May 14, 1931 in Burley, ID to Matilda and Lowell Butler. She had two sisters, Beverly Davidson and Bette Kebbelbeck. She married James D. LeBlanc in Portland, OR on October 28, 1950 and they later moved to Eugene. They had three sons, Richard, David and Larry and were married for 60 years until her husband's death in 2010.
While her sons were young, she was very active in Scouting and their sporting events. She was an avid Duck fan and regularly attended her family's activities. After her husband's death, she lived with her son David (Vickie). She was able to travel and stay busy until just a couple of weeks before her death.
She treasured her family which included three granddaughters, Brea Bach (Brian), Cara Lenker (Scott), and Lindsay Peterson (Anthony). She was so proud of each of her nine great grandchildren, Bailey, Kyla, Sophia, Ethan, Noah, Julia, Jeremy, Graham and Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters, and two sons (Rick, Larry).
The family would like to thank all who were involved in her hospice care through the Sacred Heart Hospice Services.
No public services are planned at her request.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 16, 2019