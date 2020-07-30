Billie "Bill" Frank Shoemaker
Billie "Bill" Frank Shoemaker was born February 27, 1937 in Marshall, Texas to Benjamin and Mabel (Francis) Shoemaker. Bill passed on July 20, 2020.
Bill worked in the Timber Industry in Lane and Klamath Counties. He enjoyed Hunting, Fishing, Camping, Golfing, Bowling, loved classic cars and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Melvina, sons Randy, Tim and Greg. Grandchildren Misty, Billy and Bridgette. Great Grandsons Michael, Carter and Cash. Great Great Granddaughter Carmynn. Brothers JD "Boe" and Harold and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother Dale Ray and infant sister Doris.
A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy