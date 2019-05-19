|
|
You passed quietly at 12:40 a.m. on May 4th at the age of 87 in your home, Grandma Billie, just as you wished.
Billie-Leone Wooldridge
June 10, 1931 -
May 4, 2019
Born June 10, 1931 as Billie-Leone Sell to Leonard Leslie Sell, Sr. and Lillie May Cox-Sell, you were raised in Riverton, Oregon with your four siblings: Dorothy May Warren, Jane Elizabeth Sell, Leonard Leslie Sell, Jr., and Mitchell Henry Sell. But you know this. You know you were the second oldest too, but these things…they're for everyone else. I already miss your story about the corncobs on strings you kids pulled through the mud and hung in the outhouse to tease visitors. The shenanigans never stopped, did they?
On April 22, 1950 you married Charles Franklin Wooldridge, Jr. and had two children together, Dianna and Dan. You became the best bread and cinnamon roll baker ever and could whip out a denim skirt for yourself or a coat with satin Winnie the Pooh lining on your sewing machine in ten seconds flat. Exaggeration, you say? I know.
Your bedtime poems, your stories about the Indian princess who swam to the bottom of a pond or fairies that only appeared only if I wasn't looking—they will always be with me.
And, your garden! It was something to behold. So many beans, peas, and strawberries. So many tomatoes for me to pluck and eat sitting there in the straw-protected dirt. Later, you'd peel, chop or puree, and home-can the leftovers, store them away in the cold-room with quarts and pints of peaches, pears, plums, and applesauce, of beans, carrots, and pickles. You could feed an army with your stores for a year, maybe more.
You earned an Associate's degree at Lane Community College with Phi Theta Kappa kudos, and—central to all that you were—continued life as the quintessential artist. You were crazy good at calligraphy, poetry, stories and musings, watercolor—Oh, the watercolor!—, chalk, charcoal, colored pencil, photography, banjo, and piano.
You were a lover of strays, both feline and human, with an ability to draw things and people to you—the feral cats you set up the 'Cat House' for and fed, the people you met when wandering parks and grocery stores, and those who came to trim your oak, mow the yard or respond to a 911 call (hoping for cookies because they knew it was you). It was easy to become ensnared. Perhaps it was because you were a bit of a stray yourself or that you became more beautiful as your complexities were realized. Maybe it was because you always gave 150%—whether love or wrath—to whatever or whomever held your attention that moment. Maybe it's just that when YOU were her #1, there wasn't anything or anyone else in the world but you and her.
I was told it was a busy night before they came for you, Grandma. I know why. They were all trying to get to the pearly gates before you because they didn't want to be stuck behind you in a 12-mile backup while you argued your way in. Death doesn't qualify anyone for sainthood and, for anyone behind you, it was probably quite the wait. You'd smile your smirky smile at that and agree.
May you rest in peace, Grandma Billie. Oh, who am I kidding? Just do what you do. Give 'em hell up there in your artists' colony in the sky!
With Love,
Your #1s
Billie-Leone Wooldridge was a force that will be carried on by: her children Dianna Whitmer and Dan Wooldridge; her grandchildren Natalie McNabb, Patrick Bradford, Melissa Parsons, Robert Whitmer, Rochelle Lundberg, Chris Wooldridge, and Joshua Wooldridge; her great-grandchildren Amanda, Beau, Wolfgang a.k.a. Alex, Killian, Dakota, Victor, Riley, Brody, Bryson, Harper, Rory, Arlow, Hendrix, Nicole, Allison, Alanna, Devin, Charles, and Lia; and her great-great-grandchildren Lahndyn, Jaxson, Mila, Tayvn, and Koltyn, who is on the way. May Billie's force be with you!
And then there is Travis, to whom the above-named owe much gratitude. Thank you, Travis. You are an angel.
A private service will be held. As a tribute to Billie, please become a lifetime Watercolor Society of Oregon patron by joining the WSO 100 Club or donate to White Bird Clinic online or by mail: 341 E 12th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 19, 2019