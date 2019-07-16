|
|
Billy Gene
Carmickle
1928 - 2019
Billy Gene Carmickle of Eugene, died July 11, 2019 at age 90. A funeral will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Neighborhood Assembly of God Church 815 Irving Rd. Eugene at 1:00 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Services in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to read the full obituary and sign the online guest book.
