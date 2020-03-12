|
|
Billy "Buttermilk" Hopkins
3/22/1940 - 3/3/2020
Buttermilk worked hard for everything he ever had. He set chokers, fell trees, blew things up, and was in the labor union for 25 years. He overcame many obstacles as a young man. He took those obstacles and embraced them. That's how he learned hard work and gained the understanding that nothing in life would ever be handed to him. Buttermilk instilled this in his children. His manta was "get an education, so you don't have to work hard like me all your life." He always made sure his family was taken care of. Buttermilk worked away from home for higher paying jobs and lived in a trailer. This sacrifice was worth it, because he sent his paychecks home so his family could have a better life. He had a huge heart and showed a lot of kindness to people. Sometimes people took advantage his kindness and thought it was weakness. But, deep down Buttermilk knew who took advantage and who really needed the help. He loved his all of his grandchildren and it was hard for him to spread his time to all of them.
Buttermilk left on his own terms just how he wanted to. He didn't want to be a burden on anybody and wanted to go quietly in the privacy of his own home. He is preceded by the love of his life Gail L. Hopkins who passed in 2001 from ovarian cancer. He is survived by 5 children and lots of grandchildren. The family also wants to thank Barbara Hill, long time domestic partner who looked after Buttermilk until the very end. She was his companion after Gail passed on. Dixie Boggs thank you for all the little/big things you have done to help (referee, taxi driver, another set of ears and eyes etc.). Buttermilk didn't want a service, but his family would appreciate any memories (please no gifts, flowers etc. only memories) folks would like to share. Please send them to Jason Jones @ 86295 Cougar Lane Eugene, Or. 97402. Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home, Eugene, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020