GLOVER, Billy Irl passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019 at the age of 84. He was born in Holland, Arkansas on May 22, 1934 to parents Willie M. Glover and Brooky (Losey) Glover. He married his wife of 64 years, Esther (Cole) Glover, on June 11, 1955. He graduated from Ambassador College in Pasadena, California with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1957. He worked for the personal correspondence department, answering letters from all over the world, for the church and college (World Wide Church of God). In November 1966, he and his family moved to Oregon where he worked in construction for many years. Bill was an ordained minister and in July 2000 he began The Living God Ministries. He continued to correspond with people all over the world through this ministry. He made four trips to Kenya, Africa between 2007 and 2015, working with those who made contact with him through The Living God Ministries webpage. He is survived by his devoted wife, Esther and eight children: Rochelle Clement, Eugene, OR; Catherine Bruce, Baker City, OR; Stephen Glover (Tracy), Montgomery, AL; Lee Glover (Robyn), Nampa, ID; Danielle Hagner (Guy), Eugene, OR; Janelle Wilson (Scott), Twin Falls, ID; Cherelle Vandervies (Martin), Eugene, OR; Dena Mullikin (Jon), Eugene, OR; one sister, Charlene Smith, Creswell, OR; twenty-nine grandchildren, forty-one great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister, one infant grandchild and one infant great grandchild.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 10:00 to 1:00 at Major Family Funeral Home. There will be no service, entombment will follow at Springfield Memorial Gardens, Garden Mausoleum. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 19, 2019