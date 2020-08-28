Birgitte Williams
07/26/1930 - 07/22/2020
Farewell to a Viking
Birgitte 'Bee' Williams left her beloved Oregon Coast July for Valhalla to join all good Vikings. She was a few days short of her 90th birthday.
Born Birgitte Bennike Jakobsen on July 26, 1930 in Trunderup, Svendborg County, Denmark the youngest of four children. She grew up on a dairy farm during World War 2. This taught her hard work and a love for the natural world. To see the world, she became a nurse and worked in Austria, Paris, New York and Chicago. As a private nurse she cared for Hollywood stars, top government officials and royalty.
She married Gerald Paul Williams of Chicago on Feb. 24, 1957 in Esbjerg, Denmark. They had three children – Patrick Williams of Pollock Pines, Calif.; Tom Williams of Eugene, Ore.: and, Ingrid Salmon of Kirkland, Wash.
During her 50's she recertified as a nurse and moved to Eugene to work at Sacred Heart Hospital. She loved the work and quickly built life-long friends among younger coworkers. She rode her bike to work the swing shift returning home late at night only to rise early for a hike or to cross-country ski.
The Obsidian Outdoor club in Eugene became her extended family that offered amazing and wonderful adventures in nature. She became addicted to sunrise at Mt. Pisgah and full-moon rises there.
She later moved to the Oregon Coast that reminded her of growing up on the west coast of her native Denmark. The people of Oregon made her feel at home and part of an extended family. Her birth family is forever grateful to all her friends for welcoming her with open arms.
Birgitte hopes you will vote for nature and show you care for what Americans are supposed to stand for – decency and respect towards ALL fellow human beings. Equal rights for ALL, including the living nature.
She requested no memorial service but recommends taking some time to enjoy nature and raise a glass in her memory. Her ashes will be spread where Starr Creek meets the Pacific Ocean near her Oregon home. Please think of her next time you get out to enjoy the natural beauty that she saw all around us. If it happens during the Oregon rain, well, it never stopped her.
Peace and Love.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy