|
|
Blaine Cook
May 31, 1925 - March 2, 2020
Blaine C. Cook, 94, of Oakridge, Oregon, passed away Monday March 2, 2020. Blaine was born May 1, 1925 to Will and Jessie Cook in Culberson, NC. He grew up and attended school in Murphy, NC. He moved to Oakridge in 1949. He married Betty Swaim on March 8, 1953. Blaine is preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers and sisters, and son, Steve.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty and three children: Sharon (Jim) Krise, New Bern, NC, Joe (Chris) Cook, North Bend, OR, Kathy (Butch) Swigert, Newburg, OR, and daughter-in-law Nancy Cook, Philomath, OR; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on April 4th at 2:00pm at Oakridge United Methodist Church. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to see the full obituary.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020