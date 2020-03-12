Home

POWERED BY

Services
Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Oakridge United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Blaine Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blaine Cook


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blaine Cook Obituary
Blaine Cook
May 31, 1925 - March 2, 2020
Blaine C. Cook, 94, of Oakridge, Oregon, passed away Monday March 2, 2020. Blaine was born May 1, 1925 to Will and Jessie Cook in Culberson, NC. He grew up and attended school in Murphy, NC. He moved to Oakridge in 1949. He married Betty Swaim on March 8, 1953. Blaine is preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers and sisters, and son, Steve.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty and three children: Sharon (Jim) Krise, New Bern, NC, Joe (Chris) Cook, North Bend, OR, Kathy (Butch) Swigert, Newburg, OR, and daughter-in-law Nancy Cook, Philomath, OR; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on April 4th at 2:00pm at Oakridge United Methodist Church. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to see the full obituary.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -