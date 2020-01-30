|
Blake Augusta Schaufler
August 22, 1996 - January 15, 2020
Blake Augusta Schaufler passed away at the age of 23 in Eugene, Oregon. He was born August 22nd, 1996 to Rick and Shelli (Bresee) Schaufler. Blake lived his life in Eugene with his two siblings, Brennan and Erika. He attended Washington/Bertha Holt Elementary, Monroe Middle School, and later graduated from Henry D. Sheldon High School in 2014.
Blake attended New Hope Christian College to pursue a career in Ministry and Social Work. He was interning at Westside Faith Center assisting with the youth group, while also working at the college and on his pastor's farm. Blake was involved in the Collegiate Christian Fellowship, various Bible study groups, as well as participation in mission trips through Westside Faith Center. Blake also worked at St. Vincent de Paul while attending school.
Blake loved playing lacrosse and competing on the cheer team at Sheldon High School. After graduating, Blake assisted in coaching lacrosse for Sheldon's youth and high school teams. Blake loved watching The Office and Star Wars. Anytime you were hanging out with him, it was likely you were watching these shows as well! Blake really enjoyed the presence of his family, friends, and his dog Luke. He brought so much joy to everyone he met and was known for his wonderful sense of humor and his contagious smile. His compassion and desire to help others was what made Blake an exceptional human being.
Blake is survived by his parents, Rick and Shelli (Bresee) Schaufler, his brother Brennan, sister Erika, and his grandparents John and Mary Schaufler and Marcia Bresee. He had numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins he was also very close with. Blake's Celebration of Life will be held on February 1st, 2020 at 1:00 pm at New Hope Christian College, Stewart Chapel in Eugene, Oregon. Shuttles will be available from Churchill High School's East parking lot to New Hope. Donations in honor of Blake may be made to Blake's Go Fund Me, or the Columbia Bank account in his name.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020