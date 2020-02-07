|
Blake Michael Daggett
September 17, 1977 - January 19, 2020
Blake was born in Portland, Oregon on September 17, 1977 and passed away suddenly at 42 years old on January 19, 2020 at his home in west Eugene. Blake is survived by his son William Daggett, his mother F. Suzanne Daggett, father John M. Daggett, and sisters Brittany J. Daggett and Michele Reese. Blake was a beloved father, son and brother. One of the happiest days of his life was welcoming his son, William Blake, with his former wife Michelle. He reveled being a dad and was very devoted to Will. Blake had lived in Eugene since 1990. A graduate of Churchill High School in 1997, he attended the University of Oregon and was a loyal Duck fan, through and through. Blake enjoyed all sports but football was his favorite, and he rooted intensely for the San Francisco 49ers. An extraordinary bartender, most of his life's work was in hospitality, including wine sales and restaurant management. He briefly worked in insurance, for New York Life. Wherever he worked, Blake made indelible memories. He loved meeting people and developed many lifelong, dear friends in the restaurant industry. Many, since his passing, have expressed gratitude for having known him. Blake had a deep love of books, The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery being one of his favorites. This he attributed to having a teacher for a mother, who imbued in him a wonderment and appreciation for the finer things in life. Good food and wine were also great loves, and he was as accomplished in the kitchen as he was behind the bar. Blake had a memorable smile and mischievous sense of humor. Never mean-spirited, he was always ready to laugh at himself and all the absurdity in life that surrounds us. He wanted people to feel at ease and taken care of whenever they were in his presence. He was kind and gentle, very smart and witty, and fantastically spontaneous. He was generous with all he had. He was a true friend and a remarkable soul. It was far too soon to lose Blake, and his loss is felt by all who knew him. A service will be held on Monday, February 17th at 3 pm on the top floor of the Graduate Hotel in Eugene. The service will be followed by a dinner and celebration of Blake's life at Sessions Music Hall at 5 pm. All who loved him are welcome.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 7 to Feb. 16, 2020