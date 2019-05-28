|
He died May 9, 2019 at age 95 of age-related causes. He was born Aug. 8, 1923 to Roy and Stella Estes. 2 brothers. 1 sister. Joined the Navy at age 17. Survivor of Pearl Harbor. Married Lena Cook in 1951. 1 daughter. 1 granddaughter. Worked for the State Hwy. Dept until 1972. Volunteered for many things. Enjoyed people. Loved his WWF. Long-time member of the Spfld. Elks Lodge since 1972. Traveled to Washington D.C. with the Honor flight in Oct. 2013. Traveled to Hawaii for the 77th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Dec. 2018. Military service will be held at the Spfld. Elks Lodge, Sun. June 9, at 1:00 p.m.
B.M. "Tex" Estes
August 8, 1923 -
May 9, 2019
