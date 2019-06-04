Home

Griffin Funeral Home/Hillcrest Memorial Park
2525 C St Se
Ardmore, OK 73401
(580) 226-5556
Bob Charles Stockton

Bob Charles Stockton Obituary


Bob Charles Stockton
May 28, 1951 -
May 30, 2019

Bob Charles Stockton, age 68, passed away on May 30, 2019, in Ardmore, Okla. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 8, 2019, in The Chapel at Griffin-Hillcrest Funeral Home, Ardmore, Okla. Cremation services under the care of Hillcrest Crematory, Ardmore.

Bob was born on May 28, 1951, to Charlie Allen Stockton and Lula (Elliot) Stockton at Madera, California. The family moved to Cottage Grove, Oregon, where he attended high school. During the Vietnam War, Bob served in the United States Army. He returned home and married Miss Jacqueline May Ackley on June 24, 1972, at Carson City, Nevada. The couple moved to Springfield, Oregon, where Bob worked as a logger for many years. While in Oregon, he enjoyed raising game roosters and hunting and fishing. Bob began working in the insurance and real estate industries. In 2002, he and Jacqueline moved to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Bob took up the game of golf and it became a passion of his ever since. The couple moved to Ardmore, Okla., in 2014 to be near family. Bob worked for Joe Brown as a driver and dispatcher until he was diagnosed with cancer and retired.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Lula Stockton, brothers, Dan Stockton and Jim Stockton, sister, Thelma Edwards, and infant grandson, Calvin Wright.

Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jacqueline Stockton, of the home, daughters, Tanya Wright and husband, Chris, of Seattle, Washington, and Christie Sauer and husband, Dan, of Ardmore, and son, Bob Charles Stockton Jr. of Ardmore. Seven grandchildren: Lincoln Wright, Eric Sauer, Arielle Sauer, Jacob Sauer, Savannah Sauer, Elizabeth Sauer, and Tiffany Hellickson and her husband, Chase. Sister, Julie King and husband, Scott, of Oregon.

Condolences may be left at www.griffinhillcrest.com.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 4, 2019
