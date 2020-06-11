Bob Melquist
May 15, 2020
Bob Melquist, 83 years of age of Haymarket Virginia passed away on May 15, 2020. Bob was born in Erskine, Minnesota and raised in Oregon. He served in the Air Force and then worked for the U.S. Federal Government until retirement. One of his favorite activities was caring for their beloved dogs Eli, a Beagle and Stella, a Golden Retriever. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law in Virginia, a brother in Central Oregon, and many other relatives.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.