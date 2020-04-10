|
Bobby(Glen) Newton
11/16/1944 - 03/19/2020
Glen made his transition on 3/19/20 at his home after a noble battle with lung cancer. His wife and dog were by his side. He was born in Eufala, Oklahoma 11/16/44 to Alta May West and Woodrow Newton. The family moved to California when Glen was 7 years old. He spent most of his childhood playing and working along side his sister Wanda and brothers Richard and Harold. After high school graduation Glen attended Bakersfield Junior College. It was the early 60's and with the draft looming he enlisted in the army where he served on the front lines in Viet Nam. Upon leaving the service he returned to California for a short time before moving to Oregon. In Oregon he found his professional calling in the car business. He was proud to work for both Guaranty and Joe Romania. In the late 80's he opened his own car lot, Travel Center USA. After selling his business he moved into the RV business again working for Romania, Guaranty and Marathon. His latest place of employment was The RV Corral where he made many dear friends. In 1985 he married Debby Nix. In 1987 he made a life changing decision to become a member of AA. He was blessed to have terrific people sponsor him and over the years he became a sponsor of many. He often said AA taught him how to live. April 17th would have been his 33rd birthday. Glen loved to fish and golf. In golf he achieved a double eagle at Tokatee and a hole in one at Trysting Tree. Glen was grateful for the many dear friends he made through AA and work as well as his wife and all of his dogs. He is survived by his wife Debby, his dog Bishop, brothers Richard and Harold and many nieces and nephews. At his request there will be no service.
