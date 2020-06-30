Bonita Sue "Nina" Walters-Minter
1965 - 2020
Bonita "Nina" Sue Walters-Minter
01/18/1965 - 06/05/2020
Bonita "Nina" Sue Walters-Minter passed away on June 5 doing what she loved, her flower garden. Nina was brought into the world on January 18, 1965 to Howard and Carol (Spangler) Scroggins in Springfield, Oregon. She is in our Lords hands, planting flowers in his garden.
Nina was raised mostly in the Eugene/Springfield area. She called Lane County her home. She is survived by her three younger siblings, Patricia, Howard, and Josh. Also, three nephews and four nieces, best friend and love of her life, fiancé Jim. Jim showed Nina what unconditional love in a committed relationship was all about. They have been together since April 27, 2013 and were inseparable. She loved him with all her heart as he did of her. There is not one person that can or say anything other than what a loving, loyal friend she was to them. She loved everyone in her life. She was everyone's Mom. She loved watching kids of her friends. She made cupcakes for every coworker at the hotel she worked at for 7 years on their birthday, never missed a birthday.
Nina well be missed by one and all……especially by the love of her life Jim and younger siblings. A celebration of life will be around the end of July or early August. Jim and Trisha will have more details on the date, times, and location in the near future. Reach out either of us.
A beautiful person, inside and out, will be missed so, so, so, much by so, so, so, many.
Always and forever.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
