Bonnie Hewitt
6/26/1926 - 9/10/2020
On June 25, 1926 in the small cattle town of Springer, New Mexico in the high desert plains of Eastern New Mexico on the Santa Fe Trail, Bonnie was born, weighing just 2 lbs. 13 oz., to parents Hiram and Belva Smith. She had a shoebox for a bed on the oven door of a cook stove for heat.
Bonnie was raised with two older sisters and a younger brother on a farm ranch near Farley, New Mexico. She went to Farley Grade School and High School, graduating March 15, 1944 and enlisted in the U.S. Cadet Nurse School on March 17. She was stationed in Pueblo, New Mexico, Denver, Colorado, and at the Veterans Hospital in Boise, Idaho.
It was there she met Lloyd Hewitt and they married on January 22, 1947. To this union three wonderful children were born.
After completing her nursing school, Bonnie was employed at Miners Hospital in Raton, New Mexico, St, Elizabeth Hospital in Baker, Oregon , and The Dalles General Hospital in The Dalles, Oregon.
The family moved to Veneta, Oregon near Eugene. Lloyd was working at Southern Pacific Railroad and Bonnie was a stay-at-home mom. In 1962 she resumed her nursing career as a Surgical Nurse at Sacred Heart General Hospital for 13years and then worked in a urology clinic until she retired in 1992.
Bonnie enjoyed gardening, bowling, bingo, and watching her sons grow up. She was a previous member of the Moose, Eagles, ONA, WIBC, DAR and a life member of the VFW Auxiliary 293.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Dale Hewitt and son, Robert Dale Hewitt. She is survived by sons Thomas (Roxanne) Hewitt of George, Ronald Lee Hewitt and Cliff Littlejohn of Eugene, sic nieces and nephews, two grandsons, Steve and Scott, and five great grandchildren.
