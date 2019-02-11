|
|
Bonnie Jean Frazer, 86, of Eugene and later Tigard, passed away on January 25, 2019.
She was born in Albany, Oregon on July 11, 1932. Bonnie graduated from Shedd High School and attended the University of Oregon.
Bonnie was married to Robert T. Frazer on April 12, 1953. She had a career working in retail sales for Sears. Bonnie and her husband, Bob, also had a successful restaurant "The Hot Dog Den" on the University of Oregon campus for a number of years. She had a passion for music, nature and animals.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam Fields; grandchildren, Mike Hughes, Jeremy Stinchcomb, Rachel Mays, Amanda Wesselman and Melissa Mahram; great-grandchildren, Zoey Hughes, Owyn Hughes, Kristin Mays and Harper Mays.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Frazer, daughter, Jeri Wesselman and son, Michael Frazer.
A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Young's Funeral Home in Tigard, Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 11, 2019