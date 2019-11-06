|
|
Bonnie Jean Peterson
Bonnie Jean Peterson, 83, of Springfield Oregon passed away on October 23rd 2019 in Springfield. Funeral services will be held 16th of November at 12pm at Majors Funeral Home. Bonnie was born in Yakima Washington April 16, 1936 by Texa Lee Youell and John Henry Phelps. She was the youngest of thirteen children. She was eventually raised by her eldest sister Dena Truax and husband Sam. Whom she adored.
Bonnie was a realtor for 40 years and managed to be the top realtor in Lane County for many years. Bonnie is preceded in death by Ronald "Pete" Peterson her husband and daughter Carla Hayes. Bonnie is survived by her son Andrew Hill, granddaughters Tanja Furlong and Abby Hayes, great grandchildren Sebastian, Hannah, Tyler, and many other adopted family.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019