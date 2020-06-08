Bonnie Sneed
1929 - 2020
Bonnie Belle (Dement) Sneed, 91, of Elkton, OR passed away June 4, 2020. She was born on January 11, 1929 to Lloyd and Viva (Dyer) Dement in Myrtle Creek, OR. Bonnie graduated from Elkton High School and married Gene Sneed on June 4, 1948, residing in Elkton for the rest of her life. She worked at the Elkton High School Library as a Librarian for over 10 years and was known as "Miss Bonnie." She loved family and friends' picnics at the house after a long day at the river swimming and waterskiing. She loved playing card games and board games with the family. Bonnie served as a longtime member of the Rebekah's, a past Worthy Matron of the order of Eastern Star. She was a talented seamstress and crafter. She is preceded in death by her husband Eugene Sneed, and survived by her children, son; Ron Sneed of New Castle, WY; daughter Pam Higgins of Olathe, KS; daughter Becky Schmitt and husband Doug of Cottage Grove, OR; daughter Judy Wilson and Husband Bob of Austin, TX; 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.