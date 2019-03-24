|
We rejoice in the loving and well-lived life of our dear Bonnie Witkin-Stuart and deeply mourn her passing.
Bonnie Witkin-Stuart
January 18, 1961 -
March 15, 2019
Bonnie was born to Ruth and Bernie Witkin in Brooklyn, NY on January 18, 1961, the youngest of five children. Bonnie attended SUNY at Oneota and the University of Colorado where she gained her BA, and then the University of Denver, CO where she obtained her MA in speech and language communication. Upon graduation she worked as a speech pathologist.
She moved to Eugene in 1986 where she found her true home and the love of her life, Brandt Stuart. They were married in 1991. Together they blessed our world with two wonderful people, Alani and Noah.
Brilliantly curious and a lifelong seeker of learning and connection, Bonnie earned her PhD in counseling psychology from the University of Oregon; her dissertation was a "Qualitative Study of Mothers in Academia." Bonnie's rewarding career included positions as a researcher, a professor at Pacific University where she started the school's counseling program, and a fully engaged psychologist. Her interest in psychology, health and wellness, mindfulness, meditation, and yoga led her to co-create the Eugene Center for Mindful Living. She cultivated deep and meaningful connections, lived her life to the fullest, and engaged in helping others to do the same.
Bonnie was a generous and thoughtful soul who loved deeply and thoroughly. Her mind was open and she lived with grace. Her intelligent wit, humor, and wise perspective enriched family, friends, and clients. Bonnie was a loving and passionate wife, boundlessly devoted mother, adoring aunt, and dear friend to many. She loved babies, all children, and dogs. Summer highlights included delighting in the bounty from Brandt's organic garden, camping at the Oregon Country Fair, and outdoor adventures with the family.
Bonnie sought, accessed, and received miraculous medical care from far and wide for over a decade before finally succumbing to complications of neuroendocrine cancer. With unstoppable perseverance, she was a tenacious warrior, determined to see her children into adulthood. She was grateful for the love and support of her dedicated family and friends on that journey, a beautiful example of giving and receiving.
Bonnie is survived by her soulmate and life partner Brandt, their devoted and precious children Alani and Noah, sister Lynn, brothers Steven, Stanley, and Harry, nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.
May her memory be a blessing.
A celebration of life will be held at Temple Beth Israel on Sunday, March 31st, from 11-1.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Pisgah Arboretum, designated for the Bonnie Witkin-Stuart Memorial Bench Fund.
