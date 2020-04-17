|
|
Boris (Skip) Dronoff
April 12, 2020
Boris (Skip) Dronoff passed away April 12, 2020 at age 82 at home surrounded by loved ones after a two-year battle with cancer. He was an Army veteran, and was the founder of New Method Cleaners and County Cleaners in Susanville, CA. He traveled to many places, including New York, Connecticut, Costa Rica, Australia, California, and Arizona, finally settling in the Oregon coastal areas. He was an avid fisherman and animal lover with a special love for birds.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Dronoff (of 31 yrs), son Darrin Dronoff (Utah), daughter Tanya Dronoff (California), granddaughters Kaitlyn & Eden Dronoff (Utah), step-son Robert Janzen (California), step-granddaughter Cassandra Janzen-Gahler (Minnesota), and step-grandson Timothy Janzen.
Due to his fondness for birds, the family asks that in lieu of cards, etc., donations in his memory be made to his favorite charitable organization, The Oasis Bird Sanctuary in Benson, Arizona (https://the-oasis.org).
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 17 to Apr. 26, 2020