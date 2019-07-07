|
|
Braden Robert Lewis
1993 - 2019
Braden was a gifted young man with an amazing ability to focus energy on achieving a goal. His belief was that he existed for the love of all that is natural.
By reason of his extraordinary sensitivity to what was going on around him, he struggled making sense of how the world worked. He was perhaps unlucky by reason of his stubborn tenacity to reject the way things worked and live life on his own terms.
With one last school term to earn a bachelor's degree, Braden changed course; upending dreams, expectations, and priorities. Ever true to himself, Braden dealt with the change in course on his own terms and eventually in leaving life. No blame.
He left behind his Mother and Father, Audrey and Robert Lewis of Eugene, brothers Brandt and Bryce Lewis, of Eugene. Moab his kindred soul adopted yellow tabby, and Uncles, Aunts, Cousins of the Cummings and Parrish families.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cascades Raptor Center or Mount Pisgah Arboretum of Lane County.
Arrangements in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 7, 2019