Bradley Jefferson Morin
June 18, 1952 - February 8, 2020
Bradley Jefferson Morin passed away on February 8, 2020 in a fatal car accident. Bradley was born at Sacred Heart Hospital June 18, 1952 to Kenneth and Patricia Morin.
Brad as he was known by everyone who knew him, attended schools in the Eugene Community, where he was active in his youth in several sports including Baseball and Swimming. One of his greatest loves was Music where he taught himself to play the Guitar. Brad loved that his children shared in his love for Music and Sports too.
Brad was introduced to Stage Crafting in High School where his talents and skills developed into a Career of Residential and Commercial Construction.
Today you will still see here in Eugene some of the Beautiful Homes and Commercial Buildings constructed by Bradley.
Brad also worked in Alaska, Arizona and Hawaii.
Brad had the ability to always bring laughter and joy to those around him, he will be greatly missed by many.
Brad was Father to Joseph Morin, Kestrel Morin, Drew Morin, Jillian Morin Johnson and Tyler Morin(deceased) Along with his beautiful grandchildren Landen, Braxton, Luke, Maggie, Sylas and Marlie.
Brad is survived by his mother Patricia Dark of Eugene, Brothers Dean Morin of Alaska and Mark Morin of Portland.
Brad will be remembered for his love and laughter, the many witty sayings and joyful spirit.
The family will gather together in remembrance and celebration of Brad life.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020