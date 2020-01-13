|
|
|
Bradley John Goodwin
March 8, 1963 - December 29, 2019
John Goodwin, "Goody", passed away on December 29th, 2019 in Fall Creek, Oregon, after a 2+ year battle with colon cancer. He passed peacefully with his daughter Bailey and family by his side.
Brad was born in Eugene, Oregon to Shirley Rambur Goodwin and Russell Goodwin. He graduated from North Eugene High School in 1981 as a 3 sport athlete. He played American Legion (Sizzlers) baseball and set several records. Brad was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in round 13 of the 1982 Amateur Entry Draft. He went on to play baseball at Umpqua Community College on a scholarship, playing in the NW Region of Junior Colleges World Series. From there he played baseball on a scholarship for 3 years at the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP), eventually being drafted by the Independent Pro Farm team, the Salt Lake City Trappers of the Pioneer League. While Brad loved the game of baseball, playing at this level was a tough life and eventually he decided to leave the game and made his way to the Bend / Redmond area where he worked in the mill supply industry for 25+ years. Brad was known within the industry for being the best conveyor belt Vulcanizer.
Brad loved all things to do with nature, especially fishing. On a recent fishing trip this summer with his nephew Chris, he said he thought this might be what heaven looks like while making casts in the river with the sun shinning down on him. Brad also loved wildlife. It wasn't uncommon to find him sitting around a fire pit in his back yard throwing apples to the deer that would wander by.
The love of his life was his daughter Bailey. Brad was excited that he got to watch her graduate both from Western Oregon University and the Police academy this past summer.
Brad is survived by daughter Bailey Goodwin, his father, Russell P. Goodwin (Darlene), his sisters, Debbie Goodwin Glessner (Richard), Carrie Goodwin Baltzer (Keith) and Lesli Goodwin Turner (Michael). He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Christopher Baltzer, Mackenzie Smith, Samantha Smith Sheehan, Abbie Baltzer, AJ Glessner and Ryan Glessner, and his former wife, Debi Nail Goodwin.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Rambur Goodwin and his nephew, Beau Michael Baltzer. In lieu of flowers, we would encourage you to check the "Tax Checkoff for Wildlife" box on your 2019 Oregon State Tax return.
Brad, you will be greatly missed by all your family and friends, but we hope you finally found that perfect fishing hole.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 1pm. Please contact a family member for details.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020