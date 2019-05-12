|
|
Brenda Dean Logan of Eugene passed Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the age of 69, way before her time.
Brenda Logan
1949 - 2019
Brenda was born in Eugene, Oregon to Roy and Stella Ulmer where later she graduated from Springfield High School and continued her education in the Business / Accounting field. After working at Country Coach for many years , Brenda later found her place at Oregon Motorcoach Center in Eugene.
Brenda's love for her family was unmeasurable. She was a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, a friend and much more. She touched everyone's life in some way. Brenda was an amazing cook, loved spending time with family and friends, reading, going to the gym and watching her favorite Hallmark movies.
Brenda is survived by her daughter Stacey Baldwin of Springfield, Oregon; her daughter Jennifer Sutton and son-in-law Frank Sutton of Eugene, Oregon; four amazing grandchildren - Courtney Sutton, Skylar Sutton, Alexandria Baldwin and Austin Baldwin; a sister Kathy Herzberg and brother-in-law Carl Herzberg; a brother Bruce Ulmer and sister-in-law Margie Ulmer; a brother Randy Ulmer and sister-in-law Leila Ulmer; and her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grand nephews.
Brenda was the heart and rock of her family and will be missed beyond words.
Remembrances can be made to One Love Church at theolc.org/give in Brenda Logan's name or to the . A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 12, 2019