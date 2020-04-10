|
Brenda Maier
April 7, 2020 - May 27, 1941
Brenda passed away on April 7, 2020 at the age of 78 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born on May 27, 1941 in Corvallis, Oregon. Brenda spent most of her life in Eugene, marrying Reuben Maier on March 16, 1963. She worked at Eugene Welders over 30 years, retiring in 1993 to devote her time to her family, especially her granddaughters.
Brenda is survived by a son Bob (Joanne) Maier and a daughter Denise (Michael) Barclay and 3 grandchildren; Amanda, Alyssa and Brett. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and husband.
The family wishes to thank the staff at The Springs at Greer Gardens for their amazing care. She loved all of you.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020