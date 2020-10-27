1/1
Brent Merrill
1960 - 2020
Brent Merrill
December 31, 1960 - October 16, 2020

On Friday October 16th Brent Merrill, Tribal member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, journalist and father of 3, walked on at the age of 59.
Brent was born on December 31st, 1960 in Dallas OR. He grew up in Eugene with his mother, Donna Stronach and his brother, Donn Grishaber. He attended Marist High School and later went on to attend Western Oregon University and later graduated with an associate degree from Northwest Indian College. He married in 1984 and had 3 children, Aaron, Ashlee and Erika.
He worked as a journalist for many years and as the editor for the Smoke Signals, the tribal newspaper. During his time there is won many national awards and took a small tribal newsletter and turned it into a nationally recognized publication. He had a passion for writing, photography and his tribe.
He was an avid collector of Hot Wheels, had a passion for sports and you could find him most Sundays on the golf course. The greatest love of his life were his 4 grandchildren; Violet, Amelia, Lennon and Andrew. He loved being a "Papa" more than any other accomplishment in his long, distinguished career.
He is proceeded in death by his father Warren Merrill and survived by his mother, brother, 3 children and 4 grandchildren. Bollman Funeral Home is caring for the family. www.bollmanfuneralhome.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bollman Funeral Home
694 Main St
Dallas, OR 97338
(503) 623-3286
