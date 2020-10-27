Brent Merrill
December 31, 1960 - October 16, 2020
On Friday October 16th Brent Merrill, Tribal member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, journalist and father of 3, walked on at the age of 59.
Brent was born on December 31st, 1960 in Dallas OR. He grew up in Eugene with his mother, Donna Stronach and his brother, Donn Grishaber. He attended Marist High School and later went on to attend Western Oregon University and later graduated with an associate degree from Northwest Indian College. He married in 1984 and had 3 children, Aaron, Ashlee and Erika.
He worked as a journalist for many years and as the editor for the Smoke Signals, the tribal newspaper. During his time there is won many national awards and took a small tribal newsletter and turned it into a nationally recognized publication. He had a passion for writing, photography and his tribe.
He was an avid collector of Hot Wheels, had a passion for sports and you could find him most Sundays on the golf course. The greatest love of his life were his 4 grandchildren; Violet, Amelia, Lennon and Andrew. He loved being a "Papa" more than any other accomplishment in his long, distinguished career.
He is proceeded in death by his father Warren Merrill and survived by his mother, brother, 3 children and 4 grandchildren. Bollman Funeral Home is caring for the family. www.bollmanfuneralhome.com
