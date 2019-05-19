|
Bret Alan Heide passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on May 6, 2019 in Springfield, Oregon at the age of 56. Bret was born in Eugene on September 29, 1962 and was a loving son, dedicated brother, amazing father and a true friend. Shortly after graduating high school, he joined the Airforce where he pursued his dreams to see the world and experience all it had to offer. Bret had a passion for writing and playing music all of his life. His sense of humor and laughter was one of a kind. Bret's sudden passing is heartbreaking for all who knew him and he will be greatly missed. Bret is survived by his father Spencer Heide (Debra) of North Bend, OR, his mother Charlotte Woodward Heide of Eugene, his sister Kelly Mallory (Stan) of Eugene, his nephew Zach Mallory of Bellevue, WA, his brother Justin Heide of Eugene, his children Teusdae Laine Paxton of Detroit, MI, Jeffrey Cayle Bradley of Surprise, AZ, Jade Jasmine Heide of Detroit, MI, and Cicely Marie Heide of Surprise, AZ, as well as his close, dear friend and mother of his children, Martha Shawn Whitlow of Surprise, AZ.
Bret Heide
1962 - 2019
A Celebration of Life will be held at Shadow Hills Country Club in Junction City on Saturday, May 25th at 4 pm. Our family invites anyone that would like to join the celebration.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 19, 2019