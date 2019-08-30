|
Brian Bartram
7/27/1967 - 8/22/2019
Brian passed away unexpectedly at the age of 52. He was born to Hal and Phyllis Bartram. He graduated from Sheldon High School in 1985. Brian served in the Army from 1986-1989. He then started his lifelong trade in finish carpentry and cabinetry. On May 15, 1993, he married Stephenie Martin and they were blessed with daughters Shelby and Natalie.
He is survived by his parents, wife, and daughters, as well as his sister Carol (and Mike), in-laws Chuck and Dottie Martin, Lori and Craig Erickson, Chuck and Rebecca Martin, and 6 nieces and nephews
A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, Sept 6 at First Baptist Church of Eugene, 3350 Fox Meadow Rd.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to SW Valley Honor Flight.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019