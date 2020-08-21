Bruce Barker
Bruce Barker, 70, of Sisters, Oregon, passed away at his home, August 16th, 2020, with his family by his side.
Bruce was born May 30th, 1950 in Eugene, Oregon to Walter and Effie Barker. He attended Elmira High School, as well as Lane community College. He proudly served in the United States Army. He later married the love of his life, Marilyn, on July 25th, 1998. Together they shared a family of four children; Brandon (Jamie) of Junction City, OR, Craig (Julie) of Billings, MT, Jeff (Lana) of Springfield, OR, and Christi of Beaverton, OR. He is also survived by his four siblings, Phyllis Burge of Prineville, OR, Dale Barker of Lynnwood, WA, Patty Liles of Sherwood, OR, & Ellen Engholm of Elmira, OR. He has 9 grandchildren & numerous nieces and nephews.
Bruce was a dedicated employee at Springfield Utility Board, serving the community for 39 years. He retired in 2013 as a Water General Foreman in a supervisory position. He had numerous outdoor passions, including hunting with his mules & horses in the wilderness, raising cattle, being an avid sportsman & enjoyed the rodeos. After moving to Sisters, OR, Bruce quickly made friends within his community, as he always did. He joined the Sisters Rodeo Association and immediately fit right in. In 2018, he was honored with the "Volunteer of The Year Award" for his dedication & time, to making the 2018 Sisters Rodeo a huge success. He was also honored at the Klamath Falls Mule Packing Clinic, for his many years of service, prior to moving to Sisters.
To many he was adored for his infectious smile, his kindness, his hard work, going that extra mile and being a true friend & neighbor. He will never be forgotten. Heaven has truly received a special cowboy......He shall be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Oregon U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management, Wild Horse and Burro Program located in Hines, Oregon, or a wild horse refuge of your choice, in Bruce's honor.
A memorial service was held at Sisters Rodeo Grounds, Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at 3:00 pm. We would like to thank the Sisters Rodeo Association & the entire community for their love and support.
