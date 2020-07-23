1/1
Bruce Carlton Lyon
1946 - 2020
Bruce Carlton Lyon
9-14-1946 - 7-22-2020
Bruce Carlton Lyon was born in Portland, Oregon on September 14, 1946 and died on July 22, 2020. His father was a log scaler and his mother worked for Governor Wayne Morse. They lived in Government Camp and later moved to Hood River where he graduated from high school. After six years of college, both in Boise, Idaho and at the U of O, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for over 35 years. He had a fantastic sense of humor and he was a great story teller. His claim to fame was showing us all the holes he dug and then covered up again. One of three boys, his last living brother, Bob Lyon, lives in Portland. His son, Jeremy Lyon lives in Salem and his daughter, Jennifer Badzinski lives in Silverton. Forty-one years ago he married Jeannie and step-fathered her children, Obadiah Green of Alaska and Christina Stroven of Eugene. We loved him for his dedication to our family and together we built a strong belief in life with Jesus. He was able to fix anything ever broken and we restored our home over a 25-year period of blood, sweat and tears. We are confident that he is now pain free after suffering for over three years with lymphoma and lung cancer. We are all very proud of him, his legacy and his extreme courage as he struggled with his departure from his greatest trial. Remember to pray for your loved ones and tell them often that you love them. He was a great man.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
