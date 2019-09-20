|
Bruce Craviotto
April 2, 1964 - September 14, 2019
Bruce 'Boo' Robert Craviotto passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 14th, 2019 at the Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene after a 5 year battle with prostate cancer. He was 55.
Bruce was born to Robert 'Bob' and Anna 'Marie' Craviotto in Eugene on April 2nd, 1964. Bruce was the youngest of 4 sons in the family; Paul (68), John (66), and Kevin (62), all of Eugene, and is survived by all of them as well as his 2 children, Amber and Ryan of Eugene. Others survived by Bruce include his nephews, Jay and Cameron, his niece, Caitlyn, his sister-in-law, Laurie, his son-in-law, Alen, his son's girlfriend, Riley, and his countless friends.
Bruce grew up in Eugene and went to school at Marist High where he played football and wrestled for the Spartans and met lifelong friends. He went on to graduate from Southern Oregon University with a bachelor's degree in 1986. Bruce eventually decided to follow his love and passion for fishing and started his own guide service on the Oregon Coast in Gold Beach, OR, nearly 20 years ago. There is where he found his niche in life and he never looked back.
There wasn't a whole lot he didn't enjoy as long as he was with his family and friends. Most especially BBQing, hunting, going to Duck games, golfing, (more) fishing and most importantly being a father and spending time with his kids. He was a simple man with a big heart who touched everyone he met along the way in some form or another.
Boo's Celebration of Life will be held in The Ballroom at The Veteran Memorial Building (1626 Willamette St, Eugene, OR 97401) on Saturday, September 28th at 5:30 p.m.
