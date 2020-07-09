Bruce D. Spear
Sept. 6, 1938 - April 23, 2020
Bruce Spear, 81, of Springfield, Oregon, passed away on 23 April 2020.
He was born to parents Frances L. Spear and Freeda (Manzer) Spear, on 06 September 1938 in San Gabriel, California.
He graduated from Pacific High School in San Bernardino, CA in 1956.
He went on to study at San Bernardino Valley College and graduated with an AA, working towards his Fire Science education. He moved to Oregon in 1968 where he continued his studies and training.
Bruce worked as a Firefighter Captain and Paramedic. First at Crest Forrest (CA) Fire Dept. and then at Springfield Fire Dept.
After 30 years of service, he retired from the Springfield Fire Dept. in 1995.
He enjoyed his farm, family, grandkids, his community, his faith, golf, traveling, talking to people about Jesus, and reading the bible. "Praise the Lord" was his favorite quote. Bruce was honored with the title of Master Mason. He was also a church Trustee.
Bruce met Julene (Vogt) Spear in 1959 (first date). They were married on Dec. 5th, 1959 in San Bernardino, CA. Together they raised Three children: Susan (Oppenheimer) Spear, David Spear, Robert Spear.
Bruce is survived by his wife and three children named above, 8 grandchildren (Mackenzie, Savannah, Jessica, Allie, Elijah, Judah, Caleb, Josiah), and one great grandchild (Ivan); many nieces and nephews that were like his kids too.
He was preceded in death by his sister Luann (Spear) McCracken, his father, and his mother.
The family has entrusted Major Family Funeral Home with the arrangements. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Saturday July 18th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Camp Creek Church. A reception will follow at Camp Creek Meeting Hall. Pastor Craig Curtis will officiate the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Camp Creek Church or the charity of choice
