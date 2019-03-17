|
Bruce Forester
1948 - 2019
Bruce was born on December 3, 1948 and passed on March 9, 2019 due to complications from a hip fracture. He is survived by his son Jason (Cynthia) Forester, daughter Jennifer (Curt) Paugh, step mother Dorothy Forester, step sister, Renee (Dan) Smith, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, brothers and sister in-laws and other relatives. He was predeceased in death by his parents Lamont and Jeanette Forester, his biological father Drexel McDaniel, step brother Rick Wyland and his loving wife Brenda Forester.
Bruce graduated from Springfield High School and married his soul mate Brenda Lee Bonney before shipping out to Vietnam in 1968. When he returned home he acquired two degrees from Lane Community College and raised a family in Marcola, Oregon. He and Brenda moved to Albany, Hawaii and Las Vegas during their years together and when she passed, Bruce stayed close to his children and grandchildren.
The time he spent in the Vietnam War took a measured toll on him which ultimately defined much of his life; however he recently noted that being an Army combat veteran of the war was his proudest achievement. At his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Veterans Legacy Oregon in their pursuit of healing and wellness to our vulnerable veteran community.
