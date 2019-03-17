Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Forester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Forester

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bruce Forester Obituary


Bruce Forester
1948 - 2019
Bruce was born on December 3, 1948 and passed on March 9, 2019 due to complications from a hip fracture. He is survived by his son Jason (Cynthia) Forester, daughter Jennifer (Curt) Paugh, step mother Dorothy Forester, step sister, Renee (Dan) Smith, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, brothers and sister in-laws and other relatives. He was predeceased in death by his parents Lamont and Jeanette Forester, his biological father Drexel McDaniel, step brother Rick Wyland and his loving wife Brenda Forester.
Bruce graduated from Springfield High School and married his soul mate Brenda Lee Bonney before shipping out to Vietnam in 1968. When he returned home he acquired two degrees from Lane Community College and raised a family in Marcola, Oregon. He and Brenda moved to Albany, Hawaii and Las Vegas during their years together and when she passed, Bruce stayed close to his children and grandchildren.
The time he spent in the Vietnam War took a measured toll on him which ultimately defined much of his life; however he recently noted that being an Army combat veteran of the war was his proudest achievement. At his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Veterans Legacy Oregon in their pursuit of healing and wellness to our vulnerable veteran community.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now