Bruce Pence
1959 - 2020
September 9, 1959 - June 21, 2020
Bruce Lynn Pence passed away on Sunday, June 21st, 2020 at the age of 60 in Eugene, Oregon.
Bruce graduated from Sheldon High School in Eugene, where he excelled in basketball and football. Immediately after graduation, Bruce worked for a variety of farms in Coburg. Eventually, he worked for General Trailer Co. Parts Department as a Parts and Service Clerk for a number of years. He enjoyed providing customers with great service and attention and was well liked by his customers. In his later years, Bruce worked for Pacific Seafood in Alaska.
Bruce's hobbies included hunting and fishing in Central Oregon with his father, Richard Pence.
He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, wit, intelligence, compassion, kindness and concern for others. Bruce also enjoyed reading and keeping up with current events and politics. He was a great conversationalist.
Bruce is survived by his mother, Dorothy J. Pence (Eugene, OR), his son, Joel Pence (Eugene, OR), granddaughter Lottie Pence (Eugene, OR), his daughter Jennifer Wright (Eugene, OR). Sisters, Cherie Maesaka (Portland, OR) Wendy Hernandez ( Eugene, OR) Joni Pence (Eugene, OR) Cindy Stewart (San Diego, CA) and Tori Rodrigues (Honolulu, HI). Bruce's Father, Richard D. Pence, predeceased him.
The family suggests donations be made in Bruce's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County, Eugene, OR. Remembrances in Bruce's name and/or donations, can also be made to the Sacred Heart Spiritual Society, Walls, MS www.shsm.org or the League of Saint Anthony, Mt Calvary, WI www.leagueofstanthony.org
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
