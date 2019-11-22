|
|
Bruce Perkins
July 6, 1964 - November 2, 2019
Bruce Herald Perkins, 55 passed away Nov. 02, 2019. He was born to parents Kenneth and Diana (Freeman) Perkins on July 6, 1964 in Cottage Grove, Oregon. The family moved to Springfield where Bruce and his sister grew up. He graduated from Thurston High in 1982. He joined the national guard and in 1986 he joined the Army.
Bruce met his wife Elizabeth in 1985 and the couple married less than a year later in June 1986. They had three sons; Anthony, Phillip and Alexander. Bruce loved spending time with his family. He grew up hunting with his father, and his love for the outdoors only grew from there. He loved animals, including his four cats. He was known for being an entertainer; a great BBQ chef.
Bruce is survived by his parents Kenneth and Diana, His wife Elizabeth and their three sons Anthony (Samantha), Phillip and Alexander, his grandsons; Kolton and Nikolas Perkins. A private family service has been held. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with his family.
