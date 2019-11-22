Home

POWERED BY

Services
Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Perkins


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Perkins Obituary
Bruce Perkins
July 6, 1964 - November 2, 2019
Bruce Herald Perkins, 55 passed away Nov. 02, 2019. He was born to parents Kenneth and Diana (Freeman) Perkins on July 6, 1964 in Cottage Grove, Oregon. The family moved to Springfield where Bruce and his sister grew up. He graduated from Thurston High in 1982. He joined the national guard and in 1986 he joined the Army.
Bruce met his wife Elizabeth in 1985 and the couple married less than a year later in June 1986. They had three sons; Anthony, Phillip and Alexander. Bruce loved spending time with his family. He grew up hunting with his father, and his love for the outdoors only grew from there. He loved animals, including his four cats. He was known for being an entertainer; a great BBQ chef.
Bruce is survived by his parents Kenneth and Diana, His wife Elizabeth and their three sons Anthony (Samantha), Phillip and Alexander, his grandsons; Kolton and Nikolas Perkins. A private family service has been held. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with his family.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -