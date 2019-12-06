|
Bruce Rolston
February 20, 1978 - November 30, 2019
Bruce C. Rolston, 41 passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019. He was born February 20, 1978 to Eugene Rolston and Kirby Jensen. He graduate from Willamette High School in 1996 and work in the food industry ever since. Bruce really enjoyed life to the fullest. He enjoyed hiking, hunting, fishing, camping and good times with friends. Bruce was one of the most honest, kind hearted souls you could find. Bruce married Billy Jane Rolston (Harris) on June 22, 2019, their love is one of a kind and will carry on. Bruce has left behind his wife, Billy Jane, his step son Trystyn, his father Gene(Delpha), brother Kevin(Amanda) and their 2 children Nic and Ruby, two sisters and many friends and family. Bruce will truly be a missed soul. There will be a celebration of life at 2pm Saturday December 7th, 2019 at United Methodist Church 710 Smith st. Harrisburg, Or. "I'm gonna keep on keeping on!"
