Bruce S. Lee
07/16/1933 - 07/08/2020
Bruce S. Lee passed away 7/8/2020, from causes related to old age.
He was born on July 16, 1933 in Seattle, Washington to Hugh S. Lee and Evelyn M. Henderson Lee.
His grade school years were spent between Spokane and Seattle schools after which he and the family moved to Eugene, where he attended Roosevelt Junior High, then graduated from Eugene High in 1951.
Bruce entered the Army in early 1953, following Basic training at Ft. Lewis Washington and the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland, he was sent to Korea. While in Korea he served with the 1903rd Engineer Aviation Battalion, a unit of Scarwaf. Following his return to the States he completed his service at Wolters Air Force Base in Mineral Wells, Texas. He was honorarily discharged with the rank of Sergeant.
In 1957 he met and married Jeani Eggers, the absolute love of his life. Jeani worked to help raise son Doug and Daughter Diane as Bruce completed his BBA Degree at the University of Oregon. Daughter Kathy was born in 1965.
Bruce spent his working career as a Commercial Casualty and Property Insurance Agent and Underwriter with local agencies until retirement in 1994.
Bruce and Jeani enjoyed golf as members of Eugene Country Club and at Woodhaven Country Club in Palm Desert. They wintered in Palm Desert for nearly 25 years.
Bruce and Jeani, sometimes with the kids in tow, traveled numerous times to Hawaii. Their travels included several trips to Europe as well as the Scandinavian countries, Estonia, and St Petersburg, Russia. Their travels also took them to Australia, the Yucatan, Virgin Islands, Panama Canal and the Dominican Republic.
Although an Oregon Alum he was a lifelong fan of the Washington Huskies, much to the irritation of his friends and co-workers.
He is survived by his wife Jeani of nearly 63 years, son Doug and wife Mary Beth Lee of Norwich, CT, daughter Diane Lee of McKinney, TX, daughter Kathy Brodkorb and husband Gary of Eugene, and a sister Gina Hall of Indio, Ca. Also surviving is one grandson, Kevin Lee currently completing his Doctoral studies at University of Texas in Austin.
At Bruce's request there will be no services. Inurnment will be at Willamette National Cemetery.
Any desired donations may be made to Greenhill Humane Society.
