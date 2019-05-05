Home

Bryan Edward Lydon

Bryan Edward Lydon
July 15, 1973 -
April 24, 2019

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat., May 11, 2019 at 1:00 at Armitage Park (day use covered picnic area).

Bryan was preceded in death by his son Austin and grandparents.

He is survived by two sons Dylan and Brenten, brother Jeff, and parents Bob and Rhoda Norris.

Bryan was blessed with numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and wonderful friends.

He will be remembered lovingly and missed by all.

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 5, 2019
