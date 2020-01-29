|
|
Bud McCourt
07/15/1937 - 01/27/2020
Harold B. "Bud" McCourt, long-time resident of Pleasant Hill, OR, passed away on January 27, 2020 at the age of 82. Bud was born in West Virginia and grew up there and in Pennsylvania; he was one of five siblings. After graduating high school, he moved to California where he met and married Bonnie with whom he had three daughters. The family moved to Oregon in 1965 and Pleasant Hill in 1968; that marriage ended in divorce in 1976. He met Lisa and they were married for 30 years. Bud worked in the finance industry for 25 years before changing professional directions to become self employed in the car business until his retirement. He is survived by wife Lisa, daughters Cynthia (Brian) McCourt-Bossert, Nancy (Butch) Michael, Tammy (Joe) Maya, and grandchildren Kelsey, Ryan, Franklin, Karsyn, and Rylee. According to Bud's wishes a Celebration of Life is planned at a future date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020