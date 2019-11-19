|
|
Bud Proctor
10/24/1928 - 9/10/2019
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23 at The Barn (25 West 25th, Eugene, OR) for Bud Proctor of Junction City.
Beloved father, grandfather, husband, and friend. From the hospital where he worked as an EKG technician to the ski slopes where he volunteered as a patrol member, Bud Proctor spread joy wherever he went. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019